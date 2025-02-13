Kyousuke Motomi Ends Queen's Quality Manga After 1 Decade

Manga gets epilogue chapter in April

The March issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on Thursday. The magazine also revealed that the manga will get an epilogue chapter, which will run in the magazine's May issue on April 11. The manga's 25th and final volume will ship in May.

The manga entered its climax with the 103rd chapter on September 13.

Viz Media publishes the series in English and describes the story:

When the secret of the girl who was sealed is unlocked, her monochrome daily life is transformed into a vivid one. Those two from QQ Sweeper will develop in a new battle, a new stage, and a new love!!

The manga is a sequel to Motomi's earlier QQ Sweeper manga, but according to Viz Media the story can stand alone. Motomi ( Dengeki Daisy ) began the series in Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine in July 2015, shortly after ending QQ Sweeper in the same magazine. Shogakukan will publish the 25th and final compiled book volume on May 26. Viz shipped the 21st volume on February 4.

The manga has 3.7 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media has also released Motomi's Beast Master , Dengeki Daisy , and QQ Sweeper manga in English.

