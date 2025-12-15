Eunuch of Empire Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Eunuch of Empire

The 21st chapter ofwriterandartist's manga revealed on Monday that the series will end in three chapters.

The next chapter will be published on December 29.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Eunuchs, the only men allowed to serve in the secret garden known as the harem. When a young eunuch named Jafar encounters three beautiful sisters there, their meeting shakes the country to its foundations!

The manga debuted on February 10. Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume on October 3.

Thanks, DokoMadeMo for the news tip.

Source: Shonen Jump+