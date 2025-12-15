News
Eunuch of Empire Manga Ends in 3 Chapters
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kei Saikawa, Kotaro Shono debuted manga on February 10
The 21st chapter of Hero Organization writer Kei Saikawa and World’s End Harem artist Kotaro Shono's Eunuch of Empire (Mekkoku no Kangan) manga revealed on Monday that the series will end in three chapters.
The next chapter will be published on December 29.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Eunuchs, the only men allowed to serve in the secret garden known as the harem. When a young eunuch named Jafar encounters three beautiful sisters there, their meeting shakes the country to its foundations!
The manga debuted on February 10. Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume on October 3.
Thanks, DokoMadeMo for the news tip.
Source: Shonen Jump+