Cyborg 009's Cyborg 002/Jet Link Voice Actor Ryō Ishihara Dies at 94
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Talent management agency Aoni Production announced on Wednesday that voice actor Ryō Ishihara had died on December 14 due to acute heart failure. He was 94. Per the wishes of Ishihara's family, a funeral was held with only close relatives in attendance.
Ishihara voiced the character Cyborg 002/Jet Link in the 1966 Cyborg 009 film, the 1967 Cyborg 009 and the Monster Wars film, and the 1968 Cyborg 009 television anime series. Ishihara is also the narrator for several anime films including the 1980 Cyborg 009 Gekijō Ban: Chō Ginga Densetsu, Future War Year 198X film (where he also voiced the character Richter), and Sangokushi [3] Harukanaru Daichi (where he also voiced the character Zhang Zhao).
Ishihara narrated the Uchū Kūbo Blue Noah and München e no Michi TV anime, the Dracula: Sovereign Of The Damned anime special, and The Human Revolution OVA episode.
Sources: Aoni Production, Comic Natalie