Sgt. Frog Franchise Gets Stage Musical in September 2026

Franchise's 20th anniversary anime film to open in summer 2026

Marvelous announced on Friday that the Sgt. Frog franchise is inspiring a stage musical titled Pekopon Shinryaku Keroro Gunsō (Pekopon Invasion Sgt. Frog ) that will run in September 2026. Keita Kawajiri from the theater unit SUGARBOY is directing and writing the musical, and Yu from vague is composing the music.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Gekijōban ☆ Keroro Gunsō Fukkatsu Shite Sokkō Chikyū Metsubō no Kiki de Arimasu!

Sgt. Frog

A 20th anniversary anime film project for the franchise, titledthe Movie: The Earth is in Mortal Peril as Soon as We Come Back!), will open in summer 2026.

Sunrise 's anime series based on Mine Yoshizaki 's Sgt. Frog ( Keroro Gunsō ) manga ran from 2004 to 2011, and it spawned five feature films. Funimation released two "seasons" of the anime on DVD, after ADV Films had licensed but not released the anime.

Discotek licensed the anime, and its release of Sgt. Frog includes all 358 episodes in successive SD Blu-ray Disc volume releases by season, beginning in 2021. Discotek released seasons 5-7 last year.

Crunchyroll added the anime to its catalog beginning in 2021, and it describes the anime:

Keroro is Sergeant Frog - the leader of a platoon of warriors sent to conquer planet Earth. But when the amphibious invaders discovered how much humans enjoy dissecting their comrades, the troops were scattered, the mission was aborted, and Keroro was abandoned. Now, this once proud soldier spends more time wielding a vacuum than he does the weapons of war. It's a far cry from the glory of battle, but hey, at least he's got his own room. And though the invasion may have slowed to a hop, Sergeant Frog still occasionally yearns to overcome his karaoke addiction and reassemble his troops.

American manga publisher Tokyopop released 20 volumes of the original manga in North America before shutting its doors in 2011. Viz Media later released the 20 volumes digitally in 2014-2015.

Sources: Sgt. Frog stage musical's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.