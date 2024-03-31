Sgt. Frog Manga Gets New Anime Project Celebrating 20th Anniversary

New video, visual unveiled

Bandai Namco Pictures announced on Monday that it is producing a new anime project based on Mine Yoshizaki 's Sgt. Frog ( Keroro Gunsō ) manga to celebrate the anime's 20th anniversary. (The first episode of the anime premiered on April 3, 2004.) Bandai Namco Pictures did not reveal the format of the anime, but unveiled a promotional video and visual.

Image via PR Times ©吉崎観音／KADOKAWA・BNP・テレビ東京・NAS・BV

Crunchyroll added the anime to its catalog beginning in 2021, and it describes the anime:

Keroro is Sergeant Frog - the leader of a platoon of warriors sent to conquer planet Earth. But when the amphibious invaders discovered how much humans enjoy dissecting their comrades, the troops were scattered, the mission was aborted, and Keroro was abandoned. Now, this once proud soldier spends more time wielding a vacuum than he does the weapons of war. It's a far cry from the glory of battle, but hey, at least he's got his own room. And though the invasion may have slowed to a hop, Sergeant Frog still occasionally yearns to overcome his karaoke addiction and reassemble his troops.

Sunrise's anime series based on based on Mine Yoshizaki 's Sgt. Frog ( Keroro Gunsō ) manga ran from 2004 to 2011, and it spawned five feature films. Funimation released two "seasons" of the anime on DVD, after ADV Films had licensed but not released the anime.

Discotek licensed the anime, and its release of Sgt. Frog includes all 358 episodes in successive SD Blu-ray Disc volume releases by season, beginning in 2021, with seasons 5-7 releasing later this year.

American manga publisher Tokyopop released twenty volumes of the original manga in North America before shutting its doors in 2011.

Source: PR Times





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.