The Grim Reaper and an Argent Cavalier's Irono Launches Isekai Romance Manga

Oshare Suki na Ōhi wa Gisō Kekkon de Ō-sama ni Dekiai Sareru manga launches on January 17

The January 2026 issue of Sqaure Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine revealed last Thursday that creator Irono will launch a new manga titled Oshare Suki na Ōhi wa Gisō Kekkon de Ō-sama ni Dekiai Sareru (The Fancy Queen Falls in Love With the King in a False Marriage) in the magazine's next issue on January 17.

The manga's story begins when ordinary high school girl Chiyo Watanabe wakes up one day into a fantasy world, inhabiting the body of a Venessa, a lady of a ducal family. Though she thinks at first that she can enjoy the aristocratic high life, the discovery of her family's lordly sum of debts puts an end to that. Her last hope lies in her apparent betrothal to Alfred, the king of the Kingdom of Willand. Though the king does not seem to enamored with marriage, one year of a false relationship may buy Venessa the money she needs.

Irono launched the Shinigami to Gin no Kishi ( The Grim Reaper and an Argent Cavalier ) manga in Monthly G Fantasy in 2014, and ended it with the sixth compiled book volume in 2017. Crunchyroll previously published the manga digitally in English.

Irono launched the Ryū no Hanayome Okotowari manga in Monthly G Fantasy in August 2021, and ended it in June 2024. Square Enix published the manga's fifth and final volume in August 2024.