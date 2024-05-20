×
Irono's Ryū no Hanayome Okotowari Manga Ends on June 18

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Fantasy manga launched in 2021

© Irono, Square Enix
The June issue of Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine revealed on Friday that Irono's Ryū no Hanayome Okotowari manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 18.

The fantasy manga is set in a village where legends of dragons are still passed on, and the villagers Sakura and Ren are born with the ability to manipulate water. Known as the Dragonborn, they protect the village's existence. One day, to save the weak-bodied Ren from an accident, Sakura breaks the seal on the dragon Kōga and makes a pact. With Ren as hostage, Sakura now serves the dragon.

Irono launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in August 2021. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2022, and the fourth volume on November 27.

Irono launched the Shinigami to Gin no Kishi (The Grim Reaper and an Argent Cavalier) manga in Monthly G Fantasy in 2014, and ended it with the sixth volume in 2017. Crunchyroll previously published the manga digitally in English.

Source: Monthly G Fantasy June issue

