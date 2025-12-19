Creek & River's C&R Creative Studios Company Establishes Anime Team, Collaborates with AI Animation Company

New creative team to begin producing anime

Image via C&R Creative Studios website © CREEK & RIVER

Creative company Creek & River announced on Wednesday that its C&R Creative Studios subsidiary has established a specialized anime team, and will begin collaborating with Tokyo-based AI animation company Puri Prince to begin producing anime by offering their services to other companies and organizations.

C&R Creative Studios has previously done work for video games, producing and editing videos, cinematics, and CG work.

Creek & River was established in March 1990, and is a company involved in numerous creative businesses, including games, movies, television, advertising, web development, and performing arts. Creek & River is also a major shareholder of the film company GAGA .

Game developer and computer graphics company Silicon Studio , the developers of the Bravely Default and Bravely Second: End Layer games, executed a divestiture of its game development business and transfered 90% of its stock to Creek & River to handle game development and management in June 2018.

Source: PR Times, Comic Natalie