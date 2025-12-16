GKIDS Releases COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing Anime Film West Digitally With Blu-ray Disc Scheduled for April 14

BD Collector's Edition ships on April 14

GKIDS announced on Tuesday that it has released COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing ( Gekijо̄ban Project Sekai: Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku , or The Broken World and a Miku Who Can't Sing), the anime film based on the Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku smartphone game, digitally on Amazon Prime Video , AppleTV, Google Movies, YouTube Movies, and Fandango At Home . The company will release the Collector's Edition Blu-ray Disc set on April 14.

The 2-disc Collector's Edition includes exclusive illustrations by animator Yūki Akiyama on the packaging, a 36-page art book and an acrylic standee. Bonus features for the release include After Show Concerts, teasers, trailers, 2D music videos, and the creditless opening movie.

GKIDS acquired the film's North American theatrical rights, and initially announced in February its April 11 screening. GKIDS then announced on March 28 its April 17-20 U.S. screening. The company screened the film in Canada on May 11.

The film opened in Japan on January 17. It debuted at #2 and sold 232,500 tickets and earned 306,817,000 yen (about US$2.15 million in current conversion) in its first three days.

The original story follows Ichika Hoshino, who hears a Miku song that she has never heard before at a CD shop and sees a Hatsune Miku whom she had never seen before. Ichika calls out to Miku, who surprised by the voice, disappears shortly after making eye contact. Miku later appears on Ichika's smartphone to tell her that she would like to reach others with her songs, but no matter how much she sings, her songs cannot reach them. After seeing Ichika reach others' hearts with her live street performance, Miku asks for her help.

Saki Fujita reprises her role as Hatsune Miku from other works in the franchise. Ruriko Noguchi stars as Ichika Hoshino. The cast also includes returning members from the franchise.

Hiroyuki Hata ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) directed the anime at P.A. Works . Yōko Yonaiyama ( Ya Boy Kongming! ) wrote the screenplay. Yūki Akiyama ( IRODUKU: The World in Colors ) designed the characters and was a chief animation director, along with Masatoshi Tsuji (chief animation director for Summer Time Rendering ), who was also a sub-character designer. Satoshi Hōno ( Aggretsuko ) composed the music.

The Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku smartphone game launched in Japan in September 2020. The game is a collaboration between Sega , Crypton Future Media , and Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg . Sega and Colorful Palette released the game globally as Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! on iOS and Android devices in December 2021.

The game inspired a mini anime adaptation titled Petit Seka ( Puchi Seka ). The anime had 10 episodes, and streamed for free on YouTube .

Source: Press release