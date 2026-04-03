Yumi's Cells Webtoon to Receive 1st Stage Musical Adaptation

K-pop girl group Girls Generation member Tiffany Young will alternate in lead role of Yumi

Image via SEM Company's website © SEM Company

A stage musical adaptation of the webtoon Yumi's Cells will premiere on June 30, running through August 23 at the CJ Towol Theater in Seoul's Arts Center.

The production is being staged by SEM Company and Studio N , a subsidiary of Naver Webtoon focused on adaptations. Development of the stage version began in 2021, with a showcase performance previously held in 2023.

Originally created by Dong-geon Lee, Yumi's Cells follows the daily life and relationships of an office worker through the perspective of the cells inside her mind. The webtoon has recorded over 3.5 billion global views and was previously adapted into a live-action series starring Go-eun Kim, which first aired in 2021 and is set to release its third season this month.

The musical marks the first stage adaptation of the property. Tiffany Young, a member of K-pop girl group Girls Generation, and Ye-won Kim will alternate in the lead role of Yumi. Taek-woon Jung and Jin-woon Jung, a member of K-pop boyband 2AM, will play an original character, a mysterious cell named "109." So-hyang Kim and Yuria will portray the "Love Cell."

An English version of the webtoon is available on WEBTOON. Seasons 1 and 2 of the live-action series are available to watch on Rakuten Viki .

Source: YNA (Joo-sung Choi)