Romance 101 Webtoon Set for Live-Action Adaptation

Actor In-youp Hwang is in talks to take leading role

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

A live-action adaptation of the webtoon Romance 101 has entered development, with actor In-youp Hwang in talks to take a leading role.

According to a report from Korean television network JTBC on Thursday, Hwang has been offered the role of Nayoo Yeon, the male lead, and is currently coordinating his schedule. No final casting decision has been confirmed.

Based on the webtoon by Namsoo, Romance 101 follows a college student who strictly organizes her daily life but struggles with dating, as she begins to navigate relationships for the first time. The story reads:

Bareum's planner might be full, but one thing she desperately needs in her diary is a date. When she is lured into joining a programming club by her friend's hot coworker, it looks like there might be hope for her. But will her inexperience lead to her downfall? And why does she keep running into his bad-tempered friend instead?

Serialized between 2021 and 2023, the series was previously adapted into a Japanese live-action series in January 2023.

Fans can read the English version of the original webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: JTBC (Jung-sun Park)