The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage Anime Gets Game on April 23 With English Release

Sunsoft announced on Friday it is developing a game based on The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! , the television anime of Atekichi 's Saikyō no Shokugyō wa Yūsha Demo Kenja Demo Naku Kantei-shi (Kari) Rashii Desu yo? light novel series.

The game, titled GAME The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! ~Dungeon and Mystery Girl~ , will launch digitally for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 23, retailing for US$23.99.

The "fast-paced arena shooter" game will have audio in Japanese and subtitles and interface in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Image via The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage anime's website ©2026あてきち・アルファポリス/鑑定士（仮）製作委員会

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The anime's first episode streamed in advance on theandservices on April 1. The anime will air on April 4 onat 10:00 p.m. JST, onat 25:00 JST (effectively April 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST), and onon April 9. The anime will stream one week in advance onandstarting from its second episode on April 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST.is streaming the series.

NBC Universal describes the anime's story:

One day, Hibiki Manabe, an ordinary high school boy, is suddenly transported to a vast grassland in another world where monsters lurk. Wandering aimlessly through this fantasy world he's never seen before, Hibiki suddenly realizes he has been given the skill of "Appraisal" and the occupation "Appraiser (provisional title)"... (Temporary)...!? And so, with the guidance of Emalia, a blonde elf he met in the grasslands, Hibiki becomes an adventurer. Together with Claude, a cursed beastman, Lillian, a sage from the future, and Vene, a sacred white cat beast, he gradually grows stronger as he searches for a way to return to his original world. Will he be able to return safely? And will the day come when he truly becomes the strongest, as the title suggests!?

Makoto Hoshino ( Banished from the Hero's Party season 1, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions ) is directing the anime at Studio Flad . Megumi Shimizu ( Banished from the Hero's Party two seasons, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Mihoko Ogawa ( Eiga Chibi Maruko-chan: Italia kara Kita Shōnen film key animator) and Yoshie Matsumoto ( Banished from the Hero's Party sub-character designer) are designing the characters.

Atekichi launched the light novels on AlphaPolis ' website in March 2017.

Atsushi Takeda launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in August 2017.

Sources: Sunsoft, Gamer