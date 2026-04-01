The Fable TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

Visual, returning cast/staff revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami 's The Fable manga announced on Thursday that the series is getting a second season with returning cast and staff members. The website unveiled a visual:

Image via The Fable anime's website © 南勝久・講談社／アニメ「ザ・ファブル」製作委員会

The returning cast includes stars:

Ryōsuke Takahashi ( Armored Trooper Votoms , Phoenix, Ozma ) is returning to direct the anime at Tezuka Productions . Sci-fi writer Yūya Takashima is again handling the series composition, and writing the scripts with Mayumi Morita ( Black Jack TV , Vampire Knight ). Returning character designers include Kyūma Ōshita and Saki Hasegawa . Yasuyuki Urakami ( Detective Conan ) is returning as the sound director. Yo Tsuji ( Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions ) is the new music composer.

Image via The Fable anime's Twitter account © 南勝久・講談社／アニメ「ザ・ファブル」製作委員会

The anime premiered in April 2024 and aired for two continuous(quarters of a year).is streaming the series worldwide, andis streaming the series in the United States. The anime also has an English

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

Minami launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annual Kodansha awards in 2017.

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

Minami launched the The Fable: The Second Contact manga as a sequel to the first manga in July 2021. The sequel manga ended its serialization in July 2023. The manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise . Kodansha released the manga's ninth and final volume in November 2023. The manga's third part The Fable: The third secret launched in March 2025. Kodansha 's K MANGA service is releasing the manga as a simulpub.

The manga also inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2024 and aired for two continuous cours (quarters of a year). Disney+ is streaming the series worldwide, and Hulu is streaming the series in the United States.

The manga is inspiring the The Fable : Manga Build Roguelike roguelike deckbuilder game from Kodansha Game Creators' Lab and developer Mono Entertainment.