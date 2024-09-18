The Fable Manga Gets Game for PC/Switch

Roguelike deckbuilder lets players use manga panels as cards to construct manga page

Kodansha Game Creators' Lab, a project to support and release indie games from Japanese publisher Kodansha , unveiled a new game based on Katsuhisa Minami 's The Fable manga on Thursday. Mono Entertainment is developing The Fable : Manga Build Roguelike game as a roguelike deckbuilder.

Kodansha Game Creators' Lab describes the game:

The key feature of this game is that you place panels based on scenes from the manga on a page to create your own manga for each battle. These panels are randomly dealt each turn. Create the perfect page using your wisdom! Panels have various effects such as attack, moving and defense. When placed on the page, they activate in the order in which the manga is read! Gather panels to build your deck, create the perfect page for each situation, and use your wisdom and ingenuity to defeat the enemies that come your way!

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

Minami launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annual Kodansha awards in 2017.

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively. The manga also inspired a television anime premiered on April 6 and is airing for two continuous cours (quarters of a year). Disney+ is streaming the series worldwide, and Hulu is streaming the series in the U.S.

Minami launched the The Fable: The Second Contact manga as a sequel to The Fable in July 2021. The manga ended its serialization in July 2023. The manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise . Kodansha released the manga's ninth and final volume in November 2023.