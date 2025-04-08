Tokyopop Licenses The Little Bird Sleeps by The Sea, Fated Not to Meet, More Manga

Also: Merry Witches' Life , Kou Hirokawa's We're Not Cut Out To Be Lovers

Tokyopop announced on Tuesday that it has licensed Yuu Minaduki 's The Little Bird Sleeps by The Sea , Ei Eijou's Fated Not to Meet , Kou Hirokawa's We're Not Cut Out To Be Lovers , and Menota 's Merry Witches' Life manga.

Image via image%20courtesy%20of%20tokyopop © Yuu Minaduki, Tokyopop

The Little Bird Sleeps by The Sea

Yuu Minaduki

Yuu Minaduki

Title:mangaCreator:Release Date: April 15Summary: This heartfelt, emotional,one-shot explores themes of healing from trauma, grief, and family both by blood and by choice. A beautiful tearjerker with immersive, atmospheric art by prolificcreator

Left devastated after the tragic death of his parents and sister, Yuuichi Tachibana adopts his seven-year-old nephew, Ayumu. Seeking a new beginning, he chooses to move them to a new house with a view of the ocean, hoping for a peaceful setting where they can concentrate on their healing.

There they meet Ryou Kurebayashi, who owns a neighborhood deli, and become regular customers. As Ryou and Yuuichi grow closer, learning about each other's unfortunately similarly tragic pasts, they begin to support one another — and Ayumu — day by day, building a little family of their own by the sea.



Image courtesy of Tokyopop © Ei Eijou, Tokyopop

Fated Not to Meet

Title:mangaCreator: Ei EijouRelease Date: April 15Summary: Izumi, the sales ace with excellent grades, good looks and great communication skills, has someone he absolutely cannot lose to. His name is Sendo, the most unlikable man who took the top spot from Izumi. Izumi was the top salesman and fan favorite amongst the girls in the office... that is, until Sendo came along.

When a friend recruits him to be a plant for a gay dating app, Izumi agrees, so long as he never has to meet anyone in person. But when he makes a connection with "Kei", the temptation to meet his new friend becomes irresistible. After all, even if they meet, it's not like they have to start dating... right?! Well, turns out it is none other than Izumi's rival, Sendo! Moreover, what Sendo has in mind for Izumi isn't exactly "dating," and the intense pleasure that awaits them both might just be worth defying fate.



Image courtesy of Tokyopop © Kou Hirokawa, Tokyopop

We're Not Cut Out To Be Lovers

Title:mangaCreator: Kou HirokawaRelease Date: April 22Summary: Introducing the noisy neighbor of your nightmares: a Youtuber.

It's been six months since broody auto-mechanic Kumazawa moved in next door to Koichi, a streamer who claims to be an expert on love. After one too many loud recordings, Kumazawa finally snaps and shows up at Koichi's door... only to shut him up with a passionate kiss!

Kumazawa has no interest in pursuing a straight guy, but Koichi stops by night after night and won't leave until he's "satisfied." Coming off the heels of a traumatic breakup in which his partner cheated, Kumazawa is convinced he and Koichi won't work out, but Koichi is determined to persuade him otherwise. Can a physical relationship between two people who are totally NOT "meant to be" turn into something real...?



Image courtesy of Tokyopop © Yu Machio, Tokyopop

Merry Witches' Life

Menota

Title:mangaCreator:Release Date: May 6Summary: A quirky and unexpected manga series exploring themes of grief and friendship in a heart-warming, light-hearted fantasy setting with plenty of humor, MERRY WITCHES' LIFE is a story about three women determined to learn magic and be the agents of their own happiness!

Zoe, Shishka, and Eliza have very little in common. Zoe is a failed witch and a hopeless romantic, Shishka is a shop owner with a mysterious past, and Eliza is… well, a scarab beetle. However, the three of them do share something important: they are all recently widowed, and none of them are willing to give up on their beloveds! From spells that go hilariously wrong to uncovering their island home's hidden past, this story of romance and friendship is truly magical!



Source: Email correspondence