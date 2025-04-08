News
Illusion of Itehari Switch Game Launches in West in Fall
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launched as Utakata no Uchronia in Japan in April 2024
Aksys Games announced on Tuesday that it will release the Utakata no Uchronia game under the title Illusion of Itehari in the West for Nintendo Switch in fall.
Broccoli and TIS Creation's LicoBiTs brand released Utakata no Uchronia for Switch in Japan in April 2024.
The Aksys Online Store will have an exclusive edition of the game that includes the original soundtrack CD.
Aksys Games describes the story:
Welcome to the renowned and prosperous utopia, the flying city of Itehari. Our protagonist is Hinagiku, a noble lady from a distinguished family who longs for the world beyond the floating city. One day, Hinagiku, having just turned 18 years old, encounters an amnesiac man named Yashiro. Their fortuitous meeting becomes the catalyst that drags her into a series of events involving the secrets and various truths hidden beneath the surface of this beautiful utopia.
Source: Press release