Elden Ring Nightreign Game's Character Trailer Previews Duchess

Duchess uses rapier, Restage ability in new standalone game on May 30

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Tuesday a character trailer for Elden Ring: Nightreign , the new standalone Elden Ring game, and it previews Duchess.

Duchess starts with a rapier and has the Restage ability to force opponents to replay recent actions.

Previously announced Nightfarer characters include Wylder, Guardian, Duchess, Recluse, and Ironeye.

Bandai Namco will release the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 30.

The game will get a Deluxe Edition with a digital artbook and soundtrack. The physical-only Collector's Edition will also include a Wylder Nightfarer statue, Steelbook, hardcover artbook, and eight Nightfarer cards.

There was a closed network test on February 14-17.

The upcoming title is a multiplayer co-op PvE game set in the Elden Ring universe. The company describes the game:

In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree launched last June for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December 2022. Miyazaki won the Nebula Awards for Best Game Writing last year for his work on the game. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is nominated for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best RPG at The Game Awards 2024.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.