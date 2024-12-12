Elden Ring Franchise Gets Nightreign Standalone Co-op Game

Game debuts on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC in 2025

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware unveiled a new Elden Ring game titled Elden Ring: Nightreign during The Game Awards on Thursday. The Game Awards described the game as a standalone cooperative game that will debut on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC via Steam in 2025.

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree launched on June 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December 2022. Miyazaki won the Nebula Awards for Best Game Writing last year for his work on the game. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is nominated for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best RPG at The Game Awards 2024.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.