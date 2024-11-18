The Game Awards 2024 Reveals Nominees

Astro Bot , Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree , Final Fantasy VII Rebirth , Metaphor: ReFantazio nominated

The Game Awards announced its list of 2024 nominees on Monday. The nominees for Game of the Year include Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment 's Astro Bot ; FromSoftware and Bandai Namco 's Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree ; Square Enix 's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ; and Studio Zero , Atlus , and Sega 's Metaphor: ReFantazio . Other nominees are LocalThunk and Playstack's Balatro and Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong .

Image via PlayStation Store © 2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Astro Bot

also received nominations for Best Game Direction. Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure Game, Best Family Game.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion was also nominated for Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best RPG.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth also got nominated for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, and Best RPG. Briana White received a nomination in the Best Performance category for her role as Aerith.

Metaphor: ReFantazio also earned nominations for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best RPG.

Silent Hill 2 was nominated for Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, and Best Action/Adventure Game. Luke Roberts earned a nomination for his role as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 .

Other nominees from Japanese game franchises, or developed or published by Japanese companies or their overseas subsidiaries, include:

Best Narrative: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Mobile Game: Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG: Dragon's Dogma 2

Best RPG: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Fighting Game: Dragon Ball : Sparking! ZERO

Best Fighting Game: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Best Fighting Game: Marvel vs CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Best Fighting Game: Tekken 8

Best Family Game: Princess Peach: Showtime!

Best Family Game: Super Mario Party Jamboree

Best Family Game: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best Sim/Stragegy Game: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Best Sim/Strategy Game: Unicorn Overlord

Best Multiplayer Game: Super Mario Party Jamboree

Best Multiplayer Game: Tekken 8

Best Adaptation: Knuckles live-action series

live-action series Best Adaptation: Like a Dragon: Yakuza live-action series

live-action series Most Anticipated Game: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Most Anticipated Game: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Most Anticipated Game: Monster Hunter Wilds

The Player's Voice nominees will be announced on December 2.

The awards ceremony will be held on December 12 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Last year, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon won Best Action Game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder won Best Family Game, Resident Evil Village VR Mode won Best VR/AR, Hi-Fi Rush won Best Audio Design, Final Fantasy XVI won Best Score and Music, Street Fighter 6 won Best Fighting, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won Most Anticipated Game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Best Action/Adventure, and Pikmin 4 won Best Sim/Strategy Game.

Source: Press release