K Manga Licenses The Fable: The Third Secret Manga

K MANGA announced on Sunday that it has licensed Katsuhisa Minami 's The Fable: The third secret , the third part of The Fable manga storyline, for release in English. The service will serialize new chapters on Sundays simultaneously with the Japanese release.

The company describes the story:

When you're the infamous prodigy hitman known only as “Fable,” many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job Fable's ever taken...

Minami launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in the magazine's 16th issue on March 17.

Minami launched the first manga series for The Fable in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annual Kodansha awards in 2017.

Kodansha USA is also releasing the first manga in print in omnibus format, and released the sixth omnibus volume on February 11.

Minami launched the The Fable: The Second Contact manga as a sequel to the first manga in July 2021. The sequel manga ended its serialization in July 2023. The manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise. Kodansha released the manga's ninth and final volume in November 2023.

The first manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

The manga also inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2024 and aired for two continuous cours (quarters of a year). Disney+ is streaming the series worldwide, and Hulu is streaming the series in the United States.

The manga is inspiring the The Fable : Manga Build Roguelike roguelike deckbuilder game from Kodansha Game Creators' Lab and developer Mono Entertainment.