Katsuhisa Minami Launches 3rd Manga in The Fable Franchise Titled The Fable: The third secret in March

This year's eighth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Katsuhisa Minami will launch a third part of his The Fable manga titled The Fable : The third secret in the magazine's 16th issue on March 17.

Image via Amazon © Katsuhisa Minami, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Kodansha

Weekly Young Magazine

Kodansha

Minami launched the original manga in'sin November 2014, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga has 22 volumes. The series won Best General Manga at the 41st annualawards in 2017.

Kodansha USA Publishing has released the original manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

When you're the infamous "genius killer" hitman The Fable, many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. In fact, being told that he can't kill anyone for a while may just be the hardest job he's ever taken...

Kodansha USA is also releasing the manga in print in omnibus format, and will release the sixth omnibus volume on February 11.

Minami launched the The Fable: The Second Contact manga as a sequel to The Fable in July 2021. The manga ended its serialization in July 2023. The manga serves as the "second part" to the overall manga franchise. Kodansha released the manga's ninth and final volume in November 2023.

The original manga inspired two live-action films, which opened in Japan in June 2019 and June 2021, respectively.

The manga also inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2024 and aired for two continuous cours (quarters of a year). Disney+ is streaming the series worldwide, and Hulu is streaming the series in the U.S.

The manga is inspiring the The Fable : Manga Build Roguelike roguelike deckbuilder game from Kodansha Game Creators' Lab and developer Mono Entertainment.

Source: Weekly Young Magazine issue 8

dkbm9o03 pd dt end ies