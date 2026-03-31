Maō Tōbatsu Shita Ato Manga Ends

Image via Amazon Japan © ROHGUN, Touwa Akatsuki, Kadokawa

Maō Tōbatsu Shita Ato, Medachitakunai node Guild Master ni Natta

This year's May issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday that artist's manga adaptation of's) novels will end in the magazine's next issue on April 27.

The manga debuted in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in April 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's 11th compiled book volume last October.

The original novel series follows Dick Silver, one of five SSS-ranked adventurers who once subjugated the demon lord. Now he has become a guild master with the demon lord, now a maid, at his side. The guild takes requests and tries to solve them as inconspicuously as possible.

Akatsuki launched the manga on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in July 2016, and Kadokawa published the first print volume with illustrations by Hirofumi Naruse in July 2017. The ninth volume shipped in December 2020.

ROHGUN drew the Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam side story manga Mobile Suit Z Gundam Gaiden: Mace of Judgement (Shinpan no Mace) from November 2016 to July 2018.

Source: Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh May issue





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