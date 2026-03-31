Hosana Tanaka's Megami no Ko Manga Ends With 3rd Volume

Manga ended serialization in November, final volume shipped on Monday

Image via Amazon ©Hosana Tanaka, Shōnengahōsha

Shōnengahōsha released the third and final compiled book volume of Hosana Tanaka 's Megami no Ko (The Goddess' Child) manga on Monday.

The manga ended serialization with the final issue of Shōnengahōsha 's Young King Ours GH in November 2025.

The manga's story is set in a world where the conflict between the gods over beauty eventually causes a great war in the human world. Itaka, the crown prince of a kingdom, gets involved in the conflict when his mother gets kidnapped and is now on the brink of death. Itaka sets out for revenge with the help of a goddess.

Tanaka launched the manga with the initial tentative title Megami no Aether (The Goddess Aether) in Shōnengahōsha 's Young King Ours GH magazine in November 2023. The manga's first volume shipped in September 2024, and the second volume on February 24.

Tanaka's Kawashima Yoshiko wa Otoko ni Naritai (Yoshiko Kawashima Wants to Become a Man) manga launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in February 2021.

Tanaka began the Holy Corpse Rising ( Seigai no Majo ) manga series in Shōnengahōsha 's Y oung King Ours magazine in October 2014. Shōnengahōsha published the seventh and final volume in October 2018. Seven Seas licensed the series and released all seven volumes in English.

Del Rey Manga licensed Tanaka's Ninja Girls manga for North American release in 2008, and released four volumes before Kodansha Comics took over Del Rey 's manga titles in 2010 and published the rest of the series. Tanaka was the former assistant and protégé of Takashi Shiina ( GS Mikami Gokuraku Daisakusen!! , Zettai Karen Children ).

Source: COMIC Y-OURS' X/Twitter account