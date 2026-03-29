Full Metal Panic, Bayonetta Artists Host Live Drawing Sessions at AnimeJapan

Characters come to life at AnimeJapan 2026

Full Metal Panic! illustrator Shikidouji and Bayonetta illustrator Ai Yokoyama appeared at AnimeJapan 2026 for live drawing sessions in front of fans this past weekend. Shikidouji drew Full Metal Panic! characters Sōsuke Sagara, Kaname Chidori, Teletha "Tessa" Testarossa, Melissa Mao, Kurz Weber, and Bonta-kun. Yokoyama in turn drew Bayonetta characters Bayonetta and Jeanne.

Full Metal Panic! Bayonetta

ANN captured both artists in the middle of their creative process:

A live Full Metal Panic! drawing by Shikidouji at Anime Japan! pic.twitter.com/Y5KFoGrpTB — ANN Events (@ann_events) March 29, 2026

There's no splitting hairs about it: This live drawing of Bayonetta and Jeanne is absolutely bewitching! pic.twitter.com/GDeAWWSBsX — ANN Events (@ann_events) March 28, 2026

AnimeJapan 2026 ran between March 28 and 31 at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center. AnimeJapan 2027 is set to take place at the Intex Osaka convention center between March 27 and 28, 2027, and Osaka will also host the convention in 2028.

Sources: AnimeJapan 2026