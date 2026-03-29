Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance Film's 4th Teaser Previews New Threat

Mysterious "Fallen" entity threatens space station DEVA in November 13 sequel

The AnimeJapan 2026 stage panel for Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance (Heart's Resonance), the all-new feature-length anime film sequel to the Expelled from Paradise film, debuted the new film's fourth teaser trailer and fourth key visual on Sunday. The teaser introduces "Fallen," a mysterious entity threatening the space station DEVA:

Image via Expelled from Paradise franchise's website ©東映アニメーション・ニトロプラス／楽園追放ソサイエティ

The cast members are:

The film reunites the main staff of Expelled from Paradise , including director Seiji Mizushima , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , character designer Masatsugu Saitō , and composer NARASAKI . Toei Animation is producing the animation.

The other staff members include:

The film will open in Japan on November 13. The franchise is also spawning a new game with an original story this winter.

While the original announcement of the film had featured the title Rakuen Tsuihō : Liberated from Paradise , a later announcement listed the title as Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance as well as Rakuen Tsuihō: Kokoro no Resonance instead.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©東映アニメーション・ニトロプラス／楽園追放ソサイエティ

Expelled from Paradise debuted in 13 theaters in Japan in November 2014, and sold 110,000 tickets. The film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan sold more than 70,000 copies. The film won the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in May 2015.

Aniplex of America released Expelled from Paradise in 15 theaters across the United States in December 2014. The company then released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North, Central, and South America in June 2015.

The film returned to theaters in Japan in November 2024 in 4K resolution as Expelled from Paradise -Impelled by 10th Anniversary- to commemorate the film's 10-year anniversary.



Source: Comic Natalie