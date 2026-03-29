I Left My A-Rank Party Anime Spawns Game

Anime also has 2nd season in the works

The official website for the television anime of Kōsuke Unagi 's I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! ( A-Rank Party o Ridatsu Shita Ore wa, Moto Oshiego-tachi to Meikyū Shinbu o Mezasu. ) light novel series announced on Sunday that the anime is inspiring a game. The website teases that the Clover party's new adventures also begin in this game:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

As far as adventuring goes, supporting your party is a thankless job—even more so if you're just a lowly red mage like Yuke Feldio. So, when he gets fed up with his A-rank party of total a-holes, he ditches them for some former students—a trio of girls who just looove his company. Thing is, to conquer the world's greatest dungeon and achieve his dream, he'll have to teach these cuties a thing or two…and he may just learn there's more potential within him (and them) then he ever knew.

releases Yūri's manga adaptation of the novel series digitally, and describes the story:

Katsumi Ono ( Beast Saga , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) directed the anime at BN Pictures , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! X , In the Land of Leadale ) oversaw and wrote the series scripts. Masakazu Yamazaki ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , chief animation director for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) designed the characters and was also one of the chief animation directors along with Akira Takahashi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- ), Yumiko Hara ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! ), and Ippei Ichii ( Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ). Akira Kikuchi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Brave Beats ) was the action animation director and Go Sakabe ( Kizuna no Allele , Date A Live series) composed the music.

The anime premiered on January 11, 2025 on 30 channels in NTV 's network in Japan. The anime ran for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime will have a second season.

Kodansha debuted Unagi's original light novel series in June 2021. Yūri's manga adaptation debuted in June 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app.

Source: I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! anime's website





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.