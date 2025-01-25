English Dubs for I Left My A-Rank Party, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2, 100 Girlfriends Season 2 Stream on Crunchyroll

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社/クローバープロジェクト

Additionally, Crunchyroll will begin streaming the English dub of the second season of the anime adaptation of Iro Aida 's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ( Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun ) manga and the English dub for the second season of the television anime of Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ( Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo ) manga on Sunday.

The streaming service revealed the English dub cast for all three titles.

The English dub cast for I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! includes:

Manuel Aragon is the voice director for the dub and Zach Bolton is the producer. Jeramey Kraatz is in charge of adaptation. Gino Palencia is the mixer and Jeremy Woods the engineer.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 11. Crunchyroll streaming the anime as it airs.

Katsumi Ono ( Beast Saga , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! X , In the Land of Leadale ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Masakazu Yamazaki ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , chief animation director for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters and is also one of the chief animation directors along with Akira Takahashi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- ), Yumiko Hara ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! ), and Ippei Ichii ( Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ). Akira Kikuchi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Brave Beats ) is the action animation director and Go Sakabe ( Kizuna no Allele , Date A Live series) is composing the music.

Kodansha debuted Unagi's original light novel series in June 2021. Yūri 's manga adaptation debuted in June 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha USA Publishing releases Yūri 's manga adaptation digitally.

The English dub cast for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun includes:

Jad Saxton is the voice director for the dub and Susie Nixon is the producer. Dallas Reid is in charge of adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer and Zachary Davis the engineer.

The second season of the anime premiered on January 12.

Yōhei Fukui (episode director for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun episode 10) is directing the second season at Lerche , replacing first season director Masaomi Andō . Yasuhiro Nakanishi , who was in charge of series scripts, and character designer Mayuka Itou are both returning from the anime's first season.

The first main anime season premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.

The English dub cast for the second season of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You includes:

Helena Walstrom is the voice director, and Samantha Herek is the producer. Macy Anne Johnson is in charge of the adaptation, Rickey Watkins is the mixer, and Jose Sandoval is the engineer.

The season premiered in Japan on January 12. The first season's staff is returning for the second season, with the addition of Tsumugi Maeda as the second sub-character designer and costume designer.

Hikaru Sato ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) directed the first season at Bibury Animation Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) was in charge of the series scripts. Akane Yano ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) designed the characters. Shuhei Mutsuki , Shunsuke Takizawa , and eba composed the music at Lantis .

The first season premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

