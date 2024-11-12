I Left My A-Rank Party Anime's Promo Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, January 11 Debut

In a promotional video, Bandai Namco Filmworks announced more cast and staff members and the January 11 premiere for the television anime of Kōsuke Unagi 's I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! ( A-Rank Party o Ridatsu Shita Ore wa, Moto Oshiego-tachi to Meikyū Shinbu o Mezasu. ) light novel series on Tuesday. The video also previews the opening theme song "Enter" by Rei (the stage name, as a solo artist, of Kazuma Kawamura from the J-pop group The Rampage from Exile Tribe ).

The anime's staff also revealed the key visual:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

The newly announced cast members are (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Yoshiki Nakajima as Simon, a knight and the A-rank party Thunder Pike's leader

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

M.A.O as Jamie, a mage in Thunder Pike

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

Sekai (from EXILE / FANTASTICS ) as Barry, a fighter in Thunder Pike

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

Yoshino Nanjō as Camila, a priest in Thunder Pike

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

Tsuyoshi Koyama as Benwood, a guildmaster

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

Hisako Kanemoto as Mamal, a longtime staffer of the guild

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

Satoshi Hino as Saga, Yuke's uncle

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

Mayu Tamura (from Nogizaka46 ) as Camelat-kun, a floating automated artifact that records the Clover party's adventures

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社／クローバープロジェクト

Additional staff members include:

The cast will announce more news on the anime on November 26 at 7:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EST), and the presentation will stream on EMOTION Label's YouTube channel.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社/クローバープロジェクト

NTV

The anime will premiere on January 11 on 30 channels in's network in Japan, at 24:55 JST (effectively, January 12 at 12:55 a.m. JST). It will then premiere on BSon January 18. The anime will run for two consecutive(quarters of the year).will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

Katsumi Ono ( Beast Saga , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! X , In the Land of Leadale ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Masakazu Yamazaki ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , chief animation director for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters and is also one of the chief animation directors along with Akira Takahashi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- ), Yumiko Hara ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! ), and Ippei Ichii ( Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ). Akira Kikuchi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Brave Beats ) is the action animation director and Go Sakabe ( Kizuna no Allele , Date A Live series) is composing the music. Yuki Tanaka performs the ending theme song "Treasure Chest."

Kodansha USA Publishing releases Yūri's manga adaptation digitally, and describes the story:

As far as adventuring goes, supporting your party is a thankless job—even more so if you're just a lowly red mage like Yuke Feldio. So, when he gets fed up with his A-rank party of total a-holes, he ditches them for some former students—a trio of girls who just looove his company. Thing is, to conquer the world's greatest dungeon and achieve his dream, he'll have to teach these cuties a thing or two…and he may just learn there's more potential within him (and them) then he ever knew.

Kodansha debuted Unagi's original light novel series in June 2021. The publisher released the fourth volume on October 2.

Yūri's manga adaptation debuted in June 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on September 9.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.