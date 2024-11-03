Crunchyroll to Stream 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess Season 2; I Left My A-Rank Party Anime

Crunchyroll announced at the Lucca Comics & Games 2024 convention in Italy on Saturday that it will stream the television anime adaptation of author Kōsuke Unagi and illustrator Super Zombie 's I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! ( A-Rank Party o Ridatsu Shita Ore wa, Moto Oshiego-tachi to Meikyū Shinbu o Mezasu. ) light novel series, as well as the second season of the television anime of Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) manga.

Crunchyroll stated it will stream I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! in January 2025 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©右薙光介・すーぱーぞんび・講談社/クローバープロジェクト

Yuke, a red mage, angrily declares that he's leaving Thunder Pike, the A-rank party he's been with for five years, because he's fed up with being insulted and ridiculed by the other members. While searching for a new party, he runs into his former students Marina, Silk, and Rain, and decides to join their party, Clover. Encouraged by their admiration of him as their teacher, Yuke leads them in completing several quests that show off his own extraordinary magic and skills while bringing out the girls' abilities to their fullest. Then, through an "adventure broadcast" by an artifact known as Camelot, Clover becomes well-known throughout society. The party's dream is to conquer Achromatic Darkness, the most challenging dungeon of all, but as they take on other dungeons in hopes of eventually achieving that goal, they gradually become entangled in chaos that threatens the whole world...

The anime will premiere in January 2025 on 30 channels in NTV 's network in Japan, and it will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year).

Katsumi Ono ( Beast Saga , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! X , In the Land of Leadale ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Masakazu Yamazaki ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , chief animation director for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters and is also one of the chief animation directors along with Akira Takahashi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- ), Yumiko Hara ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! ), and Ippei Ichii ( Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ). Akira Kikuchi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Brave Beats ) is the action animation director and Go Sakabe ( Kizuna no Allele , Date A Live series) is composing the music.

Kodansha debuted Unagi's original light novel series in June 2021. Yūri 's manga adaptation debuted in June 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha USA Publishing releases Yūri 's manga adaptation digitally.

Crunchyroll stated the release date for the second season of 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess is to be determined. The company will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

The anime's first season premiered on January 8 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

As the war between the Imperial Army and Hellhorde rages on, the Princess, despite being armed with her mythical sword Excalibur, is captured and imprisoned. What kind of torture does she face at the hands of the chief demon interrogator? Fluffy fresh-baked toast! Hot, steaming ramen! Oh, the humanity! Can the Princess withstand these tormenting treats and keep her kingdom's secrets safe?

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga English that October.

