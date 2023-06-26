'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess Manga Gets TV Anime Next January

Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's ' Tis Time for "Torture," Princess (Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu) manga is inspiring a television anime will premiere in January 2024.

© 春原ロビンソン・ひらけい/集英社・国王軍第三騎士団

Publisher Shueisha describes the manga's story:

A princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!

The cast includes:

Haruka Shiraishi as Princess

as Princess Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ex

as Ex Shizuka Itou as Torture Tortura

Yōko Kanemori ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Attack on Titan episode director) is directing the anime at PINE JAM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , In the Land of Leadale ) is in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kōno ( Schwarzes Marken sub-character designs) and Satoshi Furuhashi ( Comet Lucifer prop design assistance) are designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan on April 4, 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga English that October. Its 11 volumes have over 200 million copies in circulation.

Haruhara's Senyū. manga inspired two television anime in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan. Haruhara's Gakumon! ~Ōkami Shōjo wa Kujikenai~ manga also inspired a Flash anime in 2014.

Haruahara launched the Suginami Tōbatsu Kōmuin - Dungeon Kinmu no Hitobito (Suginami, Public Servant and Eliminator - The People on Dungeon Duty) on Shonen Jump+ in January 2018, and Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume on April 4.

Update: Director's credit added. Thanks, TarutoClown93

Source: Comic Natalie