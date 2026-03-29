Needy Girl Overdose Anime Gets 4-Panel Manga on April 5

Image via Needy Girl Overdose anime's website ©WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

The official website for the television anime of WSS (Why So Serious) Playground and Xemono's Needy Girl Overdose game (known as Needy Streamer Overload in English on Steam ) revealed on Sunday that the anime will have a four-panel manga adaptation titled Needyga Plus ( Needy Girl Plus ). Kokamumo , who has made fan music videos for the original game, as well as the music videos for the original games "Internet Overdose" and "Internet Yamero" songs, is drawing the manga. The manga will launch in the anime's official X/Twitter account on April 5, with new strips every Sunday.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels, and will stream simultaneously on the ABEMA service, on April 4 at 24:30 JST (effectively April 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The anime will then run on the WOWOW channel and other streaming services on April 7.

A compilation of the television anime's episodes started playing at Theatre Shinjuku in Tokyo, and at Theatre Umeda in Osaka, under the title Needy Girl Overdose -Overture- on March 6.

Image via Needy Girl Overdose anime's website ©WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

Karamazov, a new streamer unit that was created specifically for the anime, will feature the following cast members:

Rina Kawaguchi as Purple Lollipop (center in the image in left), Karamazov's leader

as Purple Lollipop (center in the image in left), Karamazov's leader Satsuki Shiina as Michika Gokubara (left)

as Michika Gokubara (left) Seena Hoshiki as Nechika-sama (right)

Anna Nagase will also star in the anime as Kache, a vocational school student who works as a cast member at a themed concept café.

WSS playground is credited for the original work in the anime. Masaoki Nakajima ( New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT , Blue Archive The Animation , Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! episode director) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures . The game's scenario writer nyalra is credited for the original idea, scenario, and supervision. nyalra also penned the lyrics of the anime's opening song. The game's Ohisashiburi is similarly credited for the original character design, and Kenji Saikai ( New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT episode key animator), Akari Takei ( Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer 2nd key animator), and Umito Shimizu ( Is the order a rabbit? episode 2nd key animator) are the main character designers.

Additional staff members include:

Writer nyalra gave a statement in Japanese and English in November to report that WSS playground had removed him from management and promotion of the television anime. nyalra also claimed that he has not yet received full compensation for his work, but his legal representative is reviewing and negotiating the matter. He is continuing to consult his attorneys in order to protect his creative rights and integrity.

Aniplex describes the game:

NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE is a multi-ending adventure game depicting 30 days in the life of a girl with an intense desire for validation who aims to become the ultimate streamer, with the support of "P".

WSS playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese. The game has over 3 million downloads. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Itaru Bonnoki ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) launched a manga adaptation of the game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2023.