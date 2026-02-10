Needy Girl Overdose Anime's 2nd Video Unveils Cast Member, Opening Song

The website for the television anime of WSS (Why So Serious) Playground and Xemono's Needy Girl Overdose game (known as Needy Streamer Overload in English on Steam ) presented the anime's second full promotional video on Tuesday. The video announces and previews one more cast member as well as the opening theme song for the anime.

Anna Nagase voices Kache, a vocational school student who works as a cast member at a themed concept café.

The franchise 's musical composer Aiobahn +81 scored and arranged the opening theme song "Internet Angel," and "KAngel" ("Chōten-chan") sings the song. Writer nyalra penned the lyrics.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE is a multi-ending adventure game depicting 30 days in the life of a girl with an intense desire for validation who aims to become the ultimate streamer, with the support of "P".

describes the game:

Karamazov, a new streamer unit that was created specifically for the anime, will feature the following cast members:

Rina Kawaguchi as Purple Lollipop (center in the image above), Karamazov's leader

as Purple Lollipop (center in the image above), Karamazov's leader Satsuki Shiina as Michika Gokubara (left)

as Michika Gokubara (left) Seena Hoshiki as Nechika-sama (right)

WSS playground is credited for the original work in the anime. Masaoki Nakajima ( New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT , Blue Archive The Animation , Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! episode director) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures . The game's scenario writer nyalra is credited for the original idea, scenario, and supervision. The game's Ohisashiburi is similarly credited for the original character design, and Kenji Saikai ( New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT episode key animator), Akari Takei ( Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer 2nd key animator), and Umito Shimizu ( Is the order a rabbit? episode 2nd key animator) are the main character designers.

Additional staff members include:

Writer nyalra gave a statement in Japanese and English in November to report that WSS playground had removed him from management and promotion of the television anime. nyalra also claimed that he has not yet received full compensation for his work, but his legal representative is reviewing and negotiating the matter. He is continuing to consult his attorneys in order to protect his creative rights and integrity.

A compilation of the television anime's episodes will start playing at Theatre Shinjuku in Tokyo, and at Theatre Umeda in Osaka, under the title Needy Girl Overdose -Overture- on March 6.

The Needy Girl Overdose anime will then premiere on television in April.

WSS playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese. The game has over 3 million downloads. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Itaru Bonnoki ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) launched a manga adaptation of the game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2023.

Update: Anime's title updated after confirmation from Aniplex .