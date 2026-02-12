Live-Action Adaptation of An Hour of Romance Webtoon Confirms Lead Cast

Actors Hye-sun Shin, In-woo Na reunite for 1st time in 5 years; joined by Kyun-sang Yoon, Joo-woo Lee

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Netflix has officially confirmed production of its live-action webtoon-based series An Hour of Romance, announcing its lead cast on Wednesday.

Actors Hye-sun Shin and In-woo Na will reunite for the first time in five years, joined by Kyun-sang Yoon and Joo-woo Lee.

Tappytoon describes the story of Myeong-mi Kim's original webtoon:

Jooahn and Dojin couldn't be any more different at work. She's a perpetually single career woman who takes everything too seriously and rules with an iron fist. He's a modelesque klutz with a heart of gold who lucked into an entry-level marketing job. But when a company trip to a mysterious temple starts an inexplicable soul swap, they end up switching bodies for an hour each day. To avoid utter embarrassment and keep up their reputations, the unlikely pair will have to cooperate and bide their time. Will Jooahn learn to sympathize with the pretty boy who can't do anything right? And will Dojin see the softer side of his boss's spiky persona? From the artist of hit rom-com 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" comes an all-new company couple about to spark some serious fireworks.

The series combines workplace comedy, romance, and fantasy elements, adapting the popular webtoon's high-concept setup into a live-action format for Netflix 's global audience.

The official English version of the webtoon, which has been serialized since 2020, can be read on TappyToon.