An Hour of Romance Webtoon Confirmed for Live-Action Adaptation

Story follows 2 people who begin swapping souls for exactly 1 hour each day

Image via Kakao Page's website © Kakao Entertianment

The webtoon series An Hour of Romance is being adapted into a live-action series. According to Korean entertainment media outlet OSEN, actor Hye-sun Shim is currently reviewing an offer to lead the series.

Tappytoon describes the story of Myeong-mi Kim's original webtoon:

Jooahn and Dojin couldn't be any more different at work. She's a perpetually single career woman who takes everything too seriously and rules with an iron fist. He's a modelesque klutz with a heart of gold who lucked into an entry-level marketing job. But when a company trip to a mysterious temple starts an inexplicable soul swap, they end up switching bodies for an hour each day. To avoid utter embarrassment and keep up their reputations, the unlikely pair will have to cooperate and bide their time. Will Jooahn learn to sympathize with the pretty boy who can't do anything right? And will Dojin see the softer side of his boss's spiky persona? From the artist of hit rom-com 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" comes an all-new company couple about to spark some serious fireworks.

Shin has been offered the role of Jooahn, an eight-year veteran producer in a TV network's entertainment division. Known as a legend, she is someone who refuses to leave any task unfinished, believing she must push through to the end without regrets.

The series will be directed by Sang-hyeop Kim, whose previous credits include the live-action adaptation of True Beauty .

The official English version of the webtoon, which has been serialized since 2020, can be read on TappyToon.

Source: OSEN (Chae-young Kim)