2nd Live-Action Mr. Osomatsu Film Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the second live-action film in the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) franchise announced three more cast members for the film on Thursday. The three cast members all play new original characters for the film.

The new cast members include:

Eiichirō Funakoshi (center in image above) as Professor Shirokanedai, a well-known professor who spends his time immersed in research for the sake of world peace alongside his assistants

(center in image above) as Professor Shirokanedai, a well-known professor who spends his time immersed in research for the sake of world peace alongside his assistants Yudai Chiba (right) as Professor Kozaka Isara, a researcher who uses Shirokanedai's research for nefarious purposes to further his "Human Scummification Project," and stands against the Osomatsu sextuplets

(right) as Professor Kozaka Isara, a researcher who uses Shirokanedai's research for nefarious purposes to further his "Human Scummification Project," and stands against the Osomatsu sextuplets Hitomi Miyauchi (left) as Sakura Shirokanedai, Professor Shirokanedai's daughter and assistant

The film will open on June 12. The website had announced on October 28 last year that the film had been delayed from its planned January 9 release due to various circumstances and after consulting with involved parties.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Jushimatsu's actor and Japanese boy band Ae! Group member Keita Richard Kusama on October 4 on suspicion of indecent exposure. Streaming service TVer announced on the same day that it would suspend the streaming of the group's Ae! Group no Q & Ae! program. NTV also changed the content of an episode of its The! Tetsuwan! Dash!! show earlier this month, where Kusama was slated to appear.

The new cast for the second film's sextuplets are all performers from the Kansai region:

Seiya Suezawa (Ae! Group) as Osomatsu (red shirt in picture right)

Yoshinori Masakado (Ae! Group) as Karamatsu (blue shirt)

Masaya Sano (Ae! Group) as Choromatsu (green shirt)

(Ae! Group) as Choromatsu (green shirt) Ken Kojima (Ae! Group) as Ichimatsu (purple shirt)

(Ae! Group) as Ichimatsu (purple shirt) Keita Richard Kusama (Ae! Group) as Jushimatsu (yellow shirt)

Takuya Nishimura ( Kansai Jr.) as Todomatsu (pink shirt)

Members of Snow Man , another popular idol group from Johnny & Associates (now known as Starto Entertainment), starred in the first live-action film.

Taisuke Kawamura (live-action Kuragehime , live-action Nodame Cantabile Saishū Gakushō ) is directing the new film, and Takayuki Takuma is writing the screenplay.

The first live-action film opened in March 2022.

The fourth season of the anime premiered on television in July 2025.