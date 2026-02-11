News
2nd Live-Action Mr. Osomatsu Film Reveals 3 More Cast Members
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the second live-action film in the Mr. Osomatsu (Osomatsu-san) franchise announced three more cast members for the film on Thursday. The three cast members all play new original characters for the film.
◥◣🌟追 加 出 演 キ ャ ス ト 解 禁🌟◢◤
⠀
映画オリジナルキャラクターとして
個性豊かな実力派俳優が
おそ松ワールドにまさかの参戦⁉️
⠀
▶ 白金台博士役┊#船越英一郎
▶ 伊皿子坂教授役 ┊#千葉雄大
▶ 白金台サクラ役┊#宮内ひとみ
⠀#映画おそ松さん 人類クズ化計画!!!!!?
𝟞.𝟙𝟚 𝔽ℝ𝕀… pic.twitter.com/gGrq7OaDuP
— 映画『おそ松さん 人類クズ化計画!!!!!?』公式 (@osomatsusan_mov) February 11, 2026
The new cast members include:
- Eiichirō Funakoshi (center in image above) as Professor Shirokanedai, a well-known professor who spends his time immersed in research for the sake of world peace alongside his assistants
- Yudai Chiba (right) as Professor Kozaka Isara, a researcher who uses Shirokanedai's research for nefarious purposes to further his "Human Scummification Project," and stands against the Osomatsu sextuplets
- Hitomi Miyauchi (left) as Sakura Shirokanedai, Professor Shirokanedai's daughter and assistant
Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Jushimatsu's actor and Japanese boy band Ae! Group member Keita Richard Kusama on October 4 on suspicion of indecent exposure. Streaming service TVer announced on the same day that it would suspend the streaming of the group's Ae! Group no Q & Ae! program. NTV also changed the content of an episode of its The! Tetsuwan! Dash!! show earlier this month, where Kusama was slated to appear.
The new cast for the second film's sextuplets are all performers from the Kansai region:
- Seiya Suezawa (Ae! Group) as Osomatsu (red shirt in picture right)
- Yoshinori Masakado (Ae! Group) as Karamatsu (blue shirt)
- Masaya Sano (Ae! Group) as Choromatsu (green shirt)
- Ken Kojima (Ae! Group) as Ichimatsu (purple shirt)
- Keita Richard Kusama (Ae! Group) as Jushimatsu (yellow shirt)
- Takuya Nishimura (Kansai Jr.) as Todomatsu (pink shirt)
Members of Snow Man, another popular idol group from Johnny & Associates (now known as Starto Entertainment), starred in the first live-action film.
Taisuke Kawamura (live-action Kuragehime, live-action Nodame Cantabile Saishū Gakushō) is directing the new film, and Takayuki Takuma is writing the screenplay.
The first live-action film opened in March 2022.
The fourth season of the anime premiered on television in July 2025.
Sources: Comic Natalie, live-action Mr. Osomatsu film's website