Dragon Quest Creator Yuji Horii's Life Story Turned Into New Educational Manga
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese publisher Shogakukan announced on Tuesday it is publishing an educational manga based on Dragon Quest creator Yūji Horii's life. Titled Shin Gakushū Manga Jinbutsukan: Dragon Quest no Umi no Oya Horii Yuji (lNew Educational Manga Biography: Yūji Horii, the Father of Dragon Quest), the volume explores Horii's life from his manga-loving childhood in Awaji Island at Hyogo Prefecture to how he became a game creator. The book also features an interview with Horii.
Horii himself said after the announcement, “It's a bit embarrassing, but I've become a manga. Since it's a manga, some parts are a bit exaggerated, but I hope you'll smile while reading it.”
Shin Gakushū Manga Jinbutsukan: Dragon Quest no Umi no Oya Horii Yuji will ship on February 24 for 1,210 yen (about US$8). Pre-oreders are currently available online through Amazon Japan, Rakuten Books, Kinokuniya, Yodobashi, e-Hon, HMV & Books online, Honya Club, 7 net shopping, bookfan, and Tower Records Online.
Sources: Shogakukan, Yūji Horii's X/Twitter account, Amazon Japan, Famitsu