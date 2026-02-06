Dragon Quest Creator Yuji Horii's Life Story Turned Into New Educational Manga

How a manga-loving child from Awaji Island grew up to design iconic JRPGs

Japanese publisher Shogakukan announced on Tuesday it is publishing an educational manga based on Dragon Quest creator Yūji Horii 's life. Titled Shin Gakushū Manga Jinbutsukan: Dragon Quest no Umi no Oya Horii Yuji (lNew Educational Manga Biography: Yūji Horii , the Father of Dragon Quest), the volume explores Horii's life from his manga-loving childhood in Awaji Island at Hyogo Prefecture to how he became a game creator. The book also features an interview with Horii.

Image via www.amazon.co.jp © Shogakukan Inc. 2023

Horii himself said after the announcement, “It's a bit embarrassing, but I've become a manga. Since it's a manga, some parts are a bit exaggerated, but I hope you'll smile while reading it.”

Shin Gakushū Manga Jinbutsukan: Dragon Quest no Umi no Oya Horii Yuji will ship on February 24 for 1,210 yen (about US$8). Pre-oreders are currently available online through Amazon Japan, Rakuten Books, Kinokuniya , Yodobashi, e-Hon, HMV & Books online, Honya Club, 7 net shopping , bookfan, and Tower Records Online.