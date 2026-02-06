News
Manga Up! Global Adds Sakamegane's VTuber Shigemi Kusamura: I'm my Oshi's Favorite in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Web manga launched on Twitter in November 2023
Manga UP! Global added Sakamegane's VTuber Shigemi Kusamura: I'm my Oshi's Favorite (VTuber Kusamura Shigemi: Tōku ni Itte Shimatta Ki ga Shita Oshi ga Zenzen Tōku ni Itte Kurenai Hanashi) manga in English on Saturday.
Manga UP! describes the story:
Shigemi Kusamura is a popular VTuber with 1.3 million subscribers. Her oldest fan, Nanashino, is happy for her success, but can't help but feel a little lonely thinking she has grown distant. However, Shigemi's affection for Nanashino never faded away. In fact, she still replies to every one of his comments, her feelings more intense than ever. What happens when your favorite VTuber turns around and makes you HER favorite?! A virtual rom-com about two people who idolize each other!
Sakamegane launched the manga on Twitter in November 2023. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 22 and the second volume on December 22.
Source: Email correspondence