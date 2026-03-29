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the pillows Drummer Shinichiro Sato Dies Due to Esophageal Cancer
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official X/Twitter account for the alternative rock band the pillows announced on Saturday that the band's drummer Shinichiro Sato died on March 23 due to esophageal cancer. His family held a private funeral.
いつも応援してくださっている皆様へ pic.twitter.com/7pHihGJfuS— the pillows monument (@thepillowsJPN) March 28, 2026
Sato was a founding member of the band alongside bassist Kenji Ueda, vocalist Sawao Yamanaka, and guitarist Yoshiaki Manabe, and has remained with the band through its 35 year run until the band disbanded in January 2025.
the pillows performed much of the soundtrack for the FLCL OVA, and the anime's ending theme "Ride on Shooting Star" became a favorite track among anime fans.
The band returned to perform theme songs for FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative, and they performed the soundtracks for both FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze. They also performed music for for BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad, Moonlight Mile, Ahiru no Sora, and Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer.
Sources: the pillows X/Twitter account, Music Natalie