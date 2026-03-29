the pillows Drummer Shinichiro Sato Dies Due to Esophageal Cancer

Founding member of band died on March 23

The official X/Twitter account for the alternative rock band the pillows announced on Saturday that the band's drummer Shinichiro Sato died on March 23 due to esophageal cancer. His family held a private funeral.

Sato was a founding member of the band alongside bassist Kenji Ueda , vocalist Sawao Yamanaka , and guitarist Yoshiaki Manabe , and has remained with the band through its 35 year run until the band disbanded in January 2025.

the pillows performed much of the soundtrack for the FLCL OVA , and the anime's ending theme "Ride on Shooting Star" became a favorite track among anime fans.

The band returned to perform theme songs for FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative , and they performed the soundtracks for both FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze . They also performed music for for BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad , Moonlight Mile , Ahiru no Sora , and Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer .