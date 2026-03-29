'Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!' TV Anime Reveals July Debut, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Atekichi and Yukiko 's Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)! ( Heroine? Seijo? Iie, All Works Maid desu (ko)! ) light novel series revealed a teaser promotional video and one more cast member on Sunday. The staff also revealed the anime will debut in July on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji , and will also stream on d Anime Store .

The new cast member is Yōko Hikasa as Anna-Marie Victirium.

The anime will star:

Yume Miyamoto as Melody Wave

as Melody Wave Rumi Ōkubo as Luciana Rudleberg

as Luciana Rudleberg Kōhei Amasaki will voice Christopher Von Théolas

EMT Squared is producing the anime.

Seven Seas licensed and releases both the original novels and the manga adaptation. The company describes the story:

"I will become the world's most wonderful maid!" With her skirt fluttering in black and white, the girl shouted. Her name is Melody. A reincarnated former Japanese girl, she now pursues her dream in her new life, working as an all-purpose maid for a poor count's family in the kingdom of Théolas. When she makes it, even cheap tea turns into a luxury brew, and a dilapidated mansion is quickly restored to new! Cleaning, serving, hunting, DIY—leave it all to her and her powerful magic. Unbeknownst to Melody, this world is actually an otome game, and she is the most powerful and invincible heroine, the saint! Yet, she remains oblivious to this fact. Romance with handsome men? Attacks by the Demon Lord? Work comes first! A fantasy of misunderstood work that unknowingly shatters destiny!

Atekichi launched the ongoing light novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in February 2017. TO Books started publishing the novels with illustration by Yukiko in March 2020. Keiko launched the manga adaptation of the series on TO Books ' Corona EX website in March 2022. The light novels' ninth volume will ship on April 1. The manga's seventh volume will ship on July 1.

