Farming Life in Another World 2 Anime Reveals 2nd Trailer, 6 More Cast

Pony Canyon 's stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on Sunday revealed the key visual, more cast members, and second trailer for Farming Life in Another World 2 , the second anime season based on Kinosuke Naito 's Farming Life in Another World ( Isekai Nonbiri Nōka ) light novel series.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

The newly announced cast members are:

Hikaru Midorikawa as The Demon God

Image via Farming Life in Another World anime's website ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

Rikuya Yasuda as Jack (left in image below)

Eri Yukimura as Morte

Image via Farming Life in Another World anime's website ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

Mariko Honda as Bell Forgma

Image via Farming Life in Another World anime's website ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Gou Forgma

Image via Farming Life in Another World anime's website ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

Fumiya Imai as Kuzden

Image via Farming Life in Another World anime's website ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

Pony Canyon also announced the anime's North American premiere screening at the Anime Boston 2026 event on April 4.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

The new season will premiere on thechannel on April 6 at 26:00 (effectively, April 7 at 2:00 a.m.), and it will also run on, and, as well as on thestreaming service exclusively in Japan.will begin streaming the season on April 7.

The two seasons star:

The new season's added cast members include:

Ryōichi Kuraya ( Tsugumomo ) is directing the new season at Zero-G , and also replacing Tōko Machida on supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoshiko Saitо̄ ( Assassins Pride ) is returning as the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and Johannes Nilsson ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is back to compose the music, with Pony Canyon producing.

You Natsuki serves as the sub-character designer, and Atsushi Shibata and jimao are designing the props. Yū Okimoto replaces Nozomu Ōma as the compositing director of photography. Tomoki Murakami is handling the 2D and visual effects.

Fumiyuki Gō replaces Shūhei Abe as sound director, and Bit Groove Promotion replaces Saber Links on sound production.

Lulucy Luu (as voiced by Shino Shimoji ) and Tier ( Aya Suzaki ) once again perform an opening theme song, “It's a beautiful story,” and Yui Hizuki is also back with a new ending theme song, “Sunny Steps.”

One Peace Books began releasing Yasuyuki Tsurugi 's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:

After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!

The first season premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST), and it also ran on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo . HIDIVE streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo ( Banished From The Heroes' Party ) in October 2017, and published the 20th novel on February 28. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the 16th volume on March 9.

A four-panel comedy spinoff manga titled Isekai Nonbiri Nōka no Nichijō ( Farming Life in Another World : Daily Life) by Yuji launched in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine on July 8, 2022, and the seventh volume shipped on March 9.

Sources: AnimeJapan 2026 stage presentation, Press release