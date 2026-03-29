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Farming Life in Another World 2 Anime Reveals 2nd Trailer, 6 More Cast
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Pony Canyon's stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on Sunday revealed the key visual, more cast members, and second trailer for Farming Life in Another World 2, the second anime season based on Kinosuke Naito's Farming Life in Another World (Isekai Nonbiri Nōka) light novel series.
The newly announced cast members are:
Hikaru Midorikawa as The Demon God
Rikuya Yasuda as Jack (left in image below)
Eri Yukimura as Morte
Mariko Honda as Bell Forgma
Yasuhiro Mamiya as Gou Forgma
Fumiya Imai as Kuzden
Pony Canyon also announced the anime's North American premiere screening at the Anime Boston 2026 event on April 4.The new season will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on April 6 at 26:00 (effectively, April 7 at 2:00 a.m.), and it will also run on BS TV Tokyo, AT-X, Tulip-TV, TV-U Yamagata, and Hokuriku Broadcasting, as well as on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service exclusively in Japan. HIDIVE will begin streaming the season on April 7.
The two seasons star:
- Atsushi Abe as Hiraku Machio
- Shino Shimoji as Luu
- Aya Suzaki as Tier
- Lynn as Ria
- Miyu Tomita as Flora
- Yukiyo Fujii as Ann
- Machico as Senna
- Natsumi Hioka as Rasutisumoon
The new season's added cast members include:
- Natsu Yorita as Rashashi
- Misaki Watada as Igu
- Hiyori Kōno as Mamu
- Mariko Higashiuchi as Gruwald
- Tōru Sakurai as Gordon
- Genta Nakamura as Narf
- Hiroshi Shirokuma as Doss
- Haruka Shiraishi as Hiterto
- Yō Taichi as Foosh
- Rumi Ōkubo as Kupid
- Jun Fukuyama as Domime
- Saori Ōnishi as Kuon
- Asuna Tomari as the Giants
- Misaki Kuno as Spirit King
Ryōichi Kuraya (Tsugumomo) is directing the new season at Zero-G, and also replacing Tōko Machida on supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoshiko Saitо̄ (Assassins Pride) is returning as the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail) and Johannes Nilsson (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) is back to compose the music, with Pony Canyon producing.
You Natsuki serves as the sub-character designer, and Atsushi Shibata and jimao are designing the props. Yū Okimoto replaces Nozomu Ōma as the compositing director of photography. Tomoki Murakami is handling the 2D and visual effects.
Fumiyuki Gō replaces Shūhei Abe as sound director, and Bit Groove Promotion replaces Saber Links on sound production.
Lulucy Luu (as voiced by Shino Shimoji) and Tier (Aya Suzaki) once again perform an opening theme song, “It's a beautiful story,” and Yui Hizuki is also back with a new ending theme song, “Sunny Steps.”
One Peace Books began releasing Yasuyuki Tsurugi's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:
After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!
The first season premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST), and it also ran on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.
Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo (Banished From The Heroes' Party) in October 2017, and published the 20th novel on February 28. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the 16th volume on March 9.
A four-panel comedy spinoff manga titled Isekai Nonbiri Nōka no Nichijō (Farming Life in Another World: Daily Life) by Yuji launched in Kadokawa's Dragon Age magazine on July 8, 2022, and the seventh volume shipped on March 9.
Sources: AnimeJapan 2026 stage presentation, Press release