Train Your Sharpshooter Skills With Saga of Tanya the Evil at AnimeJapan

Can you meet Tanya's expectations & shoot down Being X?

The Saga of Tanya the Evil anime makes its appearance at AnimeJapan 2026 with an interactive sharpshooting game for prizes. Kadokawa 's booth features a shooting gallery with cork guns, which players fire at targets labeled as “Being X.”

Saga of Tanya the Evil: © カルロ・ゼン・KADOKAWA刊／幼女戦記2製作委員会

Those who play the game without success will receive a literal participation trophy — or rather, a "participation" certificate card with an illustration of the title character Tanya Degurechaff. Those who knock down Being X earn a "certificate of completion" of the sharpshooting training (basically, a larger holographic card with the same Tanya illustration).

Card front Saga of Tanya the Evil: © カルロ・ゼン・KADOKAWA刊／幼女戦記2製作委員会 Card back Saga of Tanya the Evil: © カルロ・ゼン・KADOKAWA刊／幼女戦記2製作委員会

AnimeJapan 2026 is taking place between March 28 and 31 at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center. AnimeJapan 2027 is set to take place at the Intex Osaka convention center between March 27 and 28, 2027, and Osaka will also host the convention in 2028.

Source: AnimeJapan 2026 (Ken Iikura-Gross)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.