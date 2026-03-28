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Train Your Sharpshooter Skills With Saga of Tanya the Evil at AnimeJapan
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Saga of Tanya the Evil anime makes its appearance at AnimeJapan 2026 with an interactive sharpshooting game for prizes. Kadokawa's booth features a shooting gallery with cork guns, which players fire at targets labeled as “Being X.”
Those who play the game without success will receive a literal participation trophy — or rather, a "participation" certificate card with an illustration of the title character Tanya Degurechaff. Those who knock down Being X earn a "certificate of completion" of the sharpshooting training (basically, a larger holographic card with the same Tanya illustration).
／#AJ2026 展示情報— 「幼女戦記」アニメ公式【TVシリーズ第2期 2026年7月放送決定！】 (@youjosenki) March 26, 2026
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3/28(土)、29(日)開催
#AnimeJapan 2026
「幼女戦記Ⅱ」コーナーでは
お客さん参加型の“射撃訓練場”を展開🔥
的を射抜いた方には「射撃訓練修了証」をお渡しします✒️
ぜひ遊びに来てください！
詳細はこちらhttps://t.co/BbUtvOW4Fx pic.twitter.com/27KOts9rYA
／#AJ2026 開幕💥— 「幼女戦記」アニメ公式【TVシリーズ第2期 2026年7月放送決定！】 (@youjosenki) March 28, 2026
＼
3/28(土)、29(日)開催
📍東京ビッグサイト 東6ホール J-52
KADOKAWAブース「幼女戦記Ⅱ」コーナーでは
お客さん参加型の“射撃訓練場”を展開🔥
的を射抜いた方には「射撃訓練修了証」をお渡しします✒️
ぜひ遊びに来てください！https://t.co/BbUtvOW4Fx pic.twitter.com/NeWkxFxWAu
AnimeJapan 2026 is taking place between March 28 and 31 at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center. AnimeJapan 2027 is set to take place at the Intex Osaka convention center between March 27 and 28, 2027, and Osaka will also host the convention in 2028.
Source: AnimeJapan 2026 (Ken Iikura-Gross)
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.