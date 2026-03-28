The Elusive Samurai Season 2 Anime Reveals Special Promo Video, New Visual

1st season re-airs in April before 2nd season debuts in July

The staff for the second season of the television anime of Yūsei Matsui 's The Elusive Samurai ( Nigejōzu no Wakagimi ) manga revealed a key visual and special promotional video on Saturday.

Image via The Elusive Samurai anime's website © 松井優征／集英社・逃げ上手の若君製作委員会

The anime's first season will re-air on'sprogramming block in April 2026, before the second season debuts on the same programming block in July 2026.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub.

Yuta Yamazaki (assistant director for Wonder Egg Priority , series director for both Love Rice series) directed the first season at CloverWorks , and Yasushi Nishiya (chief animation director for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! ) designed the characters.

DISH// performed the opening theme song "Plan A," and artist Botchi Boromaru performed the ending theme song "Kamakura STYLE."

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both simultaneously released new chapters of the manga in English digitally as they debuted in Japan.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print, and the company describes the first volume:

After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!

Matsui ( Majin Tantei Nōgami Neuro , Assassination Classroom ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2021, and ended it on February 16. The manga won at the 69th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2024.

