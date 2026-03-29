You and I Are Polar Opposites TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in July

1st season debuted on January 11

A stage event at AnimeJapan 2026 on Sunday revealed that the television anime of Kōcha Agasawa 's romantic comedy manga You and I Are Polar Opposites ( Seihantaina Kimi to Boku ) is getting a second season that will debut on July 5. The anime will air on MBS and TBS and 26 other networks on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Crunchyroll confirmed on Sunday it will stream the new season.

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Image courtesy of Shochiku © Kocha Agasawa/SHUEISHA, You and I Are Polar Opposites Committee

MBS

TBS

Crunchyroll

The first season debuted on January 11 on, and their affiliates, and airs on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST. The series streams onin Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST on Sundays. streams the series as it airs, and also streams a same-day English dub . The series also streams in partnership withBroadcasting Korea and Medialink.

Takakazu Nagatomo is directing the anime at Lapin Track . Teruko Utsumi ( Sarazanmai ) is writing the scripts and is also serving as animation producer. Mako Miyako is designing the characters. Naho Kozono ( Golden Kamuy ) is the sub-character designer, and is also the chief animation director, along with Sayuri Sakimoto ( Orient ). The musician tofubeats is composing the music.

Chieko Nakamura ( Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ) is directing the art. Tomoyuki Shiokawa ( The Promised Neverland ) is the compositing director of photography. Yuki Akimoto ( SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary ) is the color key artist. Yuushi Koshida ( My Happy Marriage ) is serving as 3D director. Masayuki Kurosawa ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez ) is editing. Wataru Osakabe ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ) is handling 2D design. SHOCHIKU anime is overseeing the production.

noa performs the opening theme song "Lose the Frames" ("Megane wo Hazushite"). PAS TASTA performs the ending theme song "Pure feat. Eriko Hashimoto ."

MANGA Plus published the series in English and describes the story:

Suzuki, an energetic girl who can't help but follow the crowd, finds herself drawn to Tani, a quiet boy who can easily speak his mind. Enter: the serialization of a hit one-shot! A story for anyone who wants to enjoy love! This down-to-earth, relatable rom-com is ready to pull at your heartstrings!

Agasawa launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform in May 2022. The manga originally launched as a one-shot on the website in January 2021. The manga ended in November 2024. Shueisha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume in March 2025.

Viz Media also publishes the series in English.

The series has over 1.8 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). The manga ranked #3 in the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and #7 in the 17th Manga Taisho Awards in 2024.

Source: Press release