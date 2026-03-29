From Overshadowed to Overpowered TV Anime Announces More Cast

The NBCUniversal booth at the AnimeJapan 2026 convention hosted a stage panel for the anime of Kentarou 's From Overshadowed to Overpowered ( Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nidome no Tensei, S-Rank Cheat Majutsushi Bōkenroku ) manga based on Arata Shiraishi 's Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nido Tensei Shita Saikyō Kenja, 400-nen-go no Sekai o Maken de Musō light novel series on Sunday. The panel announces more cast members (from left to right in the image below) for the anime:

Hiroki Tōchi as Ephtal (as a sage and old man)

as Ephtal (as a sage and old man) Ayaka Fukuhara as Ephtal (as a youth)

as Ephtal (as a youth) Emiri Katō as Iria

as Iria Daisuke Hirakawa as Fraser

Image via From Overshadowed to Overpowered anime's website ©白石新・けんたろう・魚デニム／SQUARE ENIX・「落第賢者の学院無双～二度目の転生、Ｓランクチート魔術師冒険録～」製作委員会

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Ephtal is reincarnated as a human, coming from modern Earth. In this new world where magic is real, he decides to devote the entirety of his life in the pursuit of magic. Despite his efforts, though, he discovers that he is absolutely talentless in magic, and breathed his last in anguish....But it isn't the end for him just yet! He reincarnates once again bearing the same name, Ephtal, 400 years later. Having retained his knowledge and power, he steels his resolve and once again sets his sights for the peak of magic!

is releasing the manga in English, and it also available through'sservice.describes the manga's story:

The anime debuting in July 2026 is adapting Kentarou 's manga, and specifically uses the manga's slightly different title.

The anime stars Shūichirō Umeda as the protagonist Ephtal, while Reo Osanai voices the heroine Anastasia, and Haruka Shiraishi plays the magical academy head Marin.

Hisashi Ishii ( Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , I'm Quitting Heroing , The Unaware Atelier Master ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) supervising the series' scripts. Hideki Furukawa ( WATAMOTE , Strike The Blood III onwards, Ayakashi Triangle ) is designing the characters.

Kentarou launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in September 2019. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in June 2025.

Arata Shiraishi originally published the story in a web novel format, before Kadokawa published the first print volume in October 2019, with illustrations by uodenim . Kadokawa published the eighth novel volume in March 2022.