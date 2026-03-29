Tune in to the Midnight Heart Anime's 2nd Season Video Unveils New Visual

1st season of anime ended on March 24

NBC Universal unveiled a new video and visual for the second season of hte television anime of Masakuni Igarashi 's Tune In to the Midnight Heart ( Mayonaka Heart Tune ) manga during a panel for the anime on Sunday.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image courtesy of NBC Universal © 五十嵐正邦・講談社

Image via Tune Into the Midnight Heart anime's website ©五十嵐正邦・講談社／「真夜中ハートチューン」製作委員会

The first season premiered on January 6, and aired on Kansai TV and Fuji TV 's newly announced "Ka-Anival!!" programming block that airs on Tuesdays at 11:00 p.m. JST. The anime also aired on BS Asahi starting on January 9. The anime's 12th and final episode aired on March 24. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and it also streamed an English dub .

Masayuki Takahashi ( Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig ) directed the anime at Gekkō , and Yukie Sugawara (Overlord) was in charge of series scripts. Tomoyuki Shitaya ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Bakuman. ) designed the characters.

Suisei Hoshimachi performs the opening theme song "Tsuki ni Mukatte Ute" (Attack Toward the Moon), and Soala performs the ending theme song "Koe no Kiseki" (Trails of Voices).

Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

When Arisu Yamabuki was all alone in bed at night, he was able to find solace in the voice of a radio host who went by “Apollo.” However, one day, she simply stopped broadcasting without any explanation. Years then passed, and Arisu is now a second-year high-schooler. He makes it his mission to search for Apollo, as there is something he wants to tell her. He doesn't know what she looks like, or even what her real name is, but he manages to get some leads on her in his school's broadcasting club. That's where he meets four girls who all dream to get a job where they can make full use of their voices! Just who is Apollo, and how will those four's dreams pan out?

Igarashi ( Senryū Girl , Detectives These Days Are Crazy! ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2023. The 12th compiled book volume shipped on March 17. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and released the sixth volume on March 10.

Source: Press release