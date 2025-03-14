Masakuni Igarashi's Tune In to the Midnight Heart Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026

NBC Universal announced on Friday that Masakuni Igarashi 's Tune In to the Midnight Heart ( Mayonaka Heart Tune ) manga is getting a television anime series that will debut in 2026.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

When Arisu Yamabuki was all alone in bed at night, he was able to find solace in the voice of a radio host who went by “Apollo.” However, one day, she simply stopped broadcasting without any explanation. Years then passed, and Arisu is now a second-year high-schooler. He makes it his mission to search for Apollo, as there is something he wants to tell her. He doesn't know what she looks like, or even what her real name is, but he manages to get some leads on her in his school's broadcasting club. That's where he meets four girls who all dream to get a job where they can make full use of their voices! Just who is Apollo, and how will those four's dreams pan out?

Igarashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2023. The seventh volume shipped on January 17. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English in 2025.

Igarashi's Senryū Girl manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2016, and ended in April 2020. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.

Igarashi's Detectives These Days Are Crazy! manga is getting a television anime that will debut this year. Igarashi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in April 2016. One Peace Books will release the manga in English starting on April 28.