20th Anniversary Sgt. Frog Film Unveils June 26 Opening, 2 New Characters

also has new TV anime with new cast slated for fall

The AnimeJapan 2026 stage panel for the Sgt. Frog franchise announced that Shin Gekijōban ☆ Keroro Gunsō Fukkatsu Shite Sokkō Chikyū Metsubō no Kiki de Arimasu! (New Sgt. Frog the Movie: The Earth Is in Mortal Peril as Soon as We Come Back!), the new 20th anniversary anime film project, will open in Japan on June 26. The panel also unveiled two new characters that the film is introducing:



Image courtesy of Cannonball © 吉崎観音／ KADOKAWA ・劇場版 ケロロ 軍曹製作委員会 Aruru Deruru

Image courtesy of Cannonball © 吉崎観音／ KADOKAWA ・劇場版 ケロロ 軍曹製作委員会

In addition, selected episodes of the earlier Sgt. Frog television anime will begin broadcasting again in Japan on April 6 at 3:20 a.m.

Sgt. Frog

Etotama

(live-action) is the supervising director and scriptwriter for the film, withcharacter designer,) directing the anime at, andseason 2) as character designer.

In addition to the film, an all-new Sgt. Frog television anime, titled Keroro Gunsō ☆ , will debut in fall 2026. The television anime will have a brand-new cast, while this summer's film will still feature the existing cast in the franchise .

Crunchyroll added the earlier television anime to its catalog beginning in 2021, and it describes the anime:

Keroro is Sergeant Frog - the leader of a platoon of warriors sent to conquer planet Earth. But when the amphibious invaders discovered how much humans enjoy dissecting their comrades, the troops were scattered, the mission was aborted, and Keroro was abandoned. Now, this once proud soldier spends more time wielding a vacuum than he does the weapons of war. It's a far cry from the glory of battle, but hey, at least he's got his own room. And though the invasion may have slowed to a hop, Sergeant Frog still occasionally yearns to overcome his karaoke addiction and reassemble his troops.

Sunrise's earlier anime series based on Mine Yoshizaki 's Sgt. Frog ( Keroro Gunsō ) manga ran from 2004 to 2011, and it spawned five feature films. Funimation released two "seasons" of the anime on DVD, after ADV Films had licensed but not released the anime.

Discotek licensed the anime, and its release of Sgt. Frog includes all 358 episodes in successive SD Blu-ray Disc volume releases by season, beginning in 2021. Discotek released seasons 5-7 last year.

American manga publisher Tokyopop released twenty volumes of the original manga in North America before shutting its doors in 2011.

Source: AnimeJapan 2026





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