Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc Anime Reveals October 2026 Premiere, New Cast Members

The staff of the Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc television anime based on Yura Urushibara 's Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise manga revealed its October 2026 premiere date and two new cast members on Sunday. The new cast members include:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Hagure Nekosaki, a part-time instructor at Rasetsu Academy. Mudano requested that he joins in with the students' new training regimen. He seems pretty polite, but...?

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Kent Itō as Yu Innami, a part-time instructor at Rasetsu Academy. Like Nekosaki, he's participating in training with the students. Despite always coughing up blood, he remains a positive and passionate guy.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Theanime debuted on July 11. The "Nerima Arc" began in October.

The anime streams outside Japan on the following platforms: Crunchyroll , Netflix , Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus , Anime Onegai , Bandplay , ADN , ANIME GENERATION , Anime Key, iQIYI international, bilibili (Bstation), Laftel, Bahamut, My-Video , 中華電信MOD, HamiVideo, KKTV, friDay, LINE TV, ANIWON, ANIBOX , TVING, WAVVE, LAFTEL, WATCHA PLAY, KT genieTV, SK BTV , and LG U+TV.

On Prime Video, the series is available worldwide except in Japan and Mainland China, and on Netflix the series is available worldwide outside of Japan. Crunchyroll is also releasing an English dub for the series.

The anime also has a mini companion anime titled Onimomomomo . The staff released the episodes weekly alongside the main episodes.

Ato Nonaka is directing the anime at Studio Hibari . Hiroyuki Hashimoto is the assistant director. Yukie Sugawara ( The Idolm@ster SideM , No Guns Life , The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Ryoko Amisaki ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Becchaku is the art designer, while Scott MacDonald is directing the art. Saki Tada is the color key artist. Naoki Serizawa is the compositing director of photography. Ryota Fukushima is directing the CG. Yumika Okazaki is editing. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Kohta Yamamoto is composing the music. Pony Canyon is credited for the music production.

Urushibara launched the manga in Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2020. The 28th compiled book volume shipped on February 6. Yen Press began publishing the manga in English in September 2024. It shipped the fourth volume on October 28 and will ship the fifth volume on May 26.

The manga previously inspired a stage play that ran Tokyo and Osaka in February 2024, and a sequel stage play ran in January 2025.



Source: Press release