Tougen Anki Anime Gets Nikko Kegon Falls Arc Sequel

Trailer, visual tease Hayate Todoroki

Distribution company REMOW announced on Saturday that the television anime of Yura Urushibara 's Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise manga will get a sequel titled Tougen Anki : Nikko Kegon Falls Arc . The company unveiled an English-subtitled trailer and visual teasing Hayate Todoroki:

Image courtesy of REMOW © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

The first season ended on Friday with its 24th episode.

Image courtesy of Remow © Yura Urushibara (AKITASHOTEN) /TOUGEN ANKI PROJECT

Tougen Anki

Theanime debuted on July 11. The "Nerima Arc" began in October.

The anime streams outside Japan on the following platforms: Crunchyroll , Netflix , Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus , Anime Onegai , Bandplay , ADN , ANIME GENERATION , Anime Key, iQIYI international, bilibili (Bstation), Laftel, Bahamut, My-Video , 中華電信MOD, HamiVideo, KKTV, friDay, LINE TV, ANIWON, ANIBOX , TVING, WAVVE, LAFTEL, WATCHA PLAY, KT genieTV, SK BTV , and LG U+TV.

On Prime Video, the series is available worldwide except in Japan and Mainland China, and on Netflix the series is available worldwide outside of Japan. Crunchyroll is also releasing an English dub for the series.

The anime also has a mini companion anime titled Onimomomomo . The staff released the episodes weekly alongside the main episodes.

Ato Nonaka is directing the anime at Studio Hibari . Hiroyuki Hashimoto is the assistant director. Yukie Sugawara ( The Idolm@ster SideM , No Guns Life , The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ) is writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Ryoko Amisaki ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Becchaku is the art designer, while Scott MacDonald is directing the art . Saki Tada is the color key artist. Naoki Serizawa is the compositing director of photography. Ryota Fukushima is directing the CG. Yumika Okazaki is editing. Satoki Iida is directing the sound, and Kohta Yamamoto is composing the music. Pony Canyon is credited for the music production.

THE ORAL CIGARETTES perform the first opening theme song "Overnight," and BAND-MAID perform the anime's first ending theme song "What is justice?" CHOGAKUSE performs the Nerima Arc's opening theme song "AMIDAKUJI," and Elli performs the arc's ending theme song "ACTION."

Urushibara launched the manga in Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in June 2020. The 27th compiled book volume shiped on December 8. Yen Press began publishing the manga in English in September 2024, and shipped the fourth volume on October 28.

The manga previously inspired a stage play that ran Tokyo and Osaka in February 2024, and a sequel stage play ran in January 2025.



Source: Press release