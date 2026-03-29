Let's Go Kaikigumi TV Anime Reveals July 5 Debut, More Cast in Video

The staff of the television anime adaptation of Byū 's Let's Go Kaikigumi manga revealed more cast, more staff, and the July 5 debut on Sunday.

The anime will debut on July 5 and will run on TBS and 27 affiliated channels on Sundays at 4:30 p.m.

The newly announced cast member is Mayumi Shintani as Cursed Doll.

Newly announced staff members include:

Uketsu performs the anime's ending song.

Image via Kaikigumi anime's website Ⓒ ビュー・バーグハンバーグバーグ・小学館クリエイティブ／関東怪奇組

The anime stars:

Yutaka Hirata ( STARMYU unit director) is directing the anime at C-Station , and Mutsumi Ito ( ROOM CAMP ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoshimitsu Yamashita ( Mushibugyō , Blade of the Immortal ) is designing the characters. Uketsu , an author known for articles on the Omocoro web service and The Strange House novel (and its manga adaptation), is working on the anime's production and is credited for "song collaboration."

The horror comedy manga begins one fateful day when the cowardly (unnamed) protagonist meets Mechako, the leader of the "Kaikigumi" organization which is in charge of the ghosts and supernatural creatures scaring humans. The protagonist somehow takes part in the revival of the Kaikigumi, after which one bizarre (yet not scary) phenomenon after another crops up around him.

Byū serialized the manga on the Omocoro web service from 2018 to 2024.